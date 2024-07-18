University of California regents ban political statements on university online homepages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents are banning employees from posting political statements on the homepages of university websites, saying such comments could be interpreted as the university’s official view. The UC Board of Regents voted for the policy on Thursday. Political statements and personal opinions will be allowed on secondary pages and must include a disclaimer saying they don’t represent UC’s official views. The policy allows university employees to post political opinions on their personal university webpages or social media accounts. Faculty members, students and members of the community have criticized the policy, saying it restricts free speech.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.