US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has announced nearly $203 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Sudan. But Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned Thursday the money is not a “panacea” and is urging other countries to fulfill their financial pledges to address what she called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” World leaders pledged more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid for Sudan at a donors conference in Paris in April, but Thomas-Greenfield says only about a quarter of the funds have been received three months later. The northeastern African country descended into chaos in April 2023 when simmering tensions between its military and a paramilitary group exploded into fighting in the capital.

