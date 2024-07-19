Alaska election officials to recalculate signatures for ranked vote repeal measure after court order

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has disqualified a number of booklets used to gather signatures for an initiative that aims to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system. The court has given elections officials a deadline to determine whether the measure would still have sufficient signatures to qualify for the November ballot. The decision by Superior Court Judge Christina Rankin comes in a lawsuit brought by three voters that seeks to disqualify the repeal measure from the ballot. Rankin’s ruling Friday focused on challenges to the sponsors’ signature-collecting methods that were the subject of a recent trial.

