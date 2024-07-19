Detroit’s giant slide is back. There will probably be fewer bruises this time

DETROIT (AP) — Ready, set, go! A six-lane giant slide has reopened in Detroit at Belle Isle state park. In 2022, the slide made headlines, got a mention on Jimmy Kimmel’s TV show and even inspired a song. Viral videos at the time showed riders flying and bouncing down the bumpy ramp. Changes have been made. Officials added padding to the slide, acquired new sacks for riders — and skipped the wax. Eleven-year-old Eliseah Griffin says her ride was “awesome” but “kinda scary.” A 66-year-old woman was disappointed. Lorraine Edwards wanted a more risky ride.

