Drought threatens millions of children as school dropouts rise along with hunger in southern Africa

MUDZI, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, an El Nino-induced drought is affecting millions of people, and children are most at risk. The U.N. says the drought has threatened the education of close to 2 million children in the southern African nation because of hunger and parents’ inability to pay school fees as their crops fail. Many children are forced into child labor and others into early marriage. One activist warns that some girls end up trapped with older husbands in abusive marriages. Children in other African nations facing climate extremes are also seeing their education and dreams disappear.

