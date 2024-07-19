Jacksonville Jaguars sue imprisoned ex-employee over multimillion-dollar theft from team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have filed a lawsuit against a former employee who is serving prison time after pleading guilty to stealing $22 million from the NFL team’s virtual credit card program. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Duval County Circuit Court, seeks more than $66 million in damages, or three times the amount Amit Patel admitted stealing to feed a gambling addiction and a lavish lifestyle. The 31-year=old Patel was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in March after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and making an illegal monetary transaction.

