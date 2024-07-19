Skip to Content
News

Yankees honor late AP photojournalist Kathy Willens with moment of silence before game vs. Rays

By
Published 5:14 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees honored late Associated Press photojournalist Kathy Willens with a moment of silence before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Willens died Tuesday at 74 of ovarian cancer, diagnosed shortly after her 2021 retirement. Willens was among the AP’s first female staff photographers and retired after nearly 45 years. Her more than 90,000 images included presidents, Pope John Paul II, protests, war, sports triumphs and human tragedy.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content