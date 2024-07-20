13 Palestinians killed in central Gaza strikes as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas grind on

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Palestinians health official say least 13 people were killed in three Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza. Palestinian ambulance teams said the three strikes that hit Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Bureij Refugee Camp. Three children and one woman were among the dead. AP journalists counted the bodies at a nearby hospital. The latest strike comes a day after a baby was delivered from a heavily pregnant Palestinian mother killed in an airstrike. In Cairo, international mediators, including the United States, are continuing to push Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would halt the fighting.

