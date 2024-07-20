A fire severely damages the historic First Baptist Dallas church sanctuary

Firefighters in Texas have contained a fire that all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas. The blaze sent smoke billowing over the city but caused no deaths or injuries. The Texas Historic Landmark was built in 1890. Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told KDFW-TV it may have started in the basement Friday evening and they’re investigating the cause. The evangelical megachurch counts about 16,000 members, and Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress is a close supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Jeffress says he’ll go ahead with Sunday services at the modern worship center adjacent to the historic sanctuary.

