Bangladesh enforces a curfew after days of deadly student protests over government jobs quota

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A strict curfew is in place across Bangladesh after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs. Military forces are patrolling parts of the capital, Dhaka, to quell further unrest. The clashes have seen police firing at the protesters filling the streets and university campuses in Dhaka and other cities. Authorities have also moved to block online communications by banning mobile and internet services. Media reports say several people were killed Friday, with one broadcaster citing as many as 43 dead. Friday was the bloodiest day of demonstrations in the weeks since students began demonstrating against a government jobs quota system they say favors allies of the ruling party.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.