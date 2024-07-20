California officials say largest trial court in US victim of ransomware attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials say that a ransomware attack has shut down the computer system of the largest trial court in the country. The cybersecurity attack on the Superior Court of Los Angeles County began early Friday. Officials say it is not believed to be related to the faulty CrowdStrike software update that disrupted major operations around the world Friday. A preliminary investigation shows no evidence that users’ data was compromised. LA County’s Superior Court is the largest unified superior court in the United States. It serves 10 million residents over 36 courthouses. Nearly 1.2 million cases were filed and 2,200 jury trials were conducted in 2022

