Ernest Hemingway fans celebrate the author’s 125th birthday in his beloved Key West
The Associated Press
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Ernest Hemingway spent the 1930s in Key West, Florida, and more than six decades after his death, fans, scholars and relatives continue to congregate on the island city to celebrate the author’s award-winning novels and adventure-filled life. Hemingway Days started in 1981 with a short-story competition and a look-alike contest. This year’s celebration concludes Sunday on the 125th anniversary of Hemingway’s birth on July 21, 1899. As a novelist, short-story writer and journalist, Hemingway’s spot in the pantheon of American literature is undeniable and his legacy permeates the culture and character of Key West.