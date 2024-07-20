Pelosi delivers speech to NC Democrats with notable absence — Biden’s future as nominee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi gave a speech largely lacking mention of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid to North Carolina Democrats in Raleigh. Pelosi’s remarks at Saturday’s Democratic fundraiser comes amid increasing calls from Democratic officials for Biden to step away from the presidential race. Pelosi has also privately raised concerns with Biden about whether his candidacy will prevent Democrats from controlling the House after the election. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein also spoke at the event but did not mention Biden directly in his speech. Gov. Roy Cooper said at the dinner that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are “all in for North Carolina.”

