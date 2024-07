GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler has announced his withdrawal from the Republican Senate race in Michigan just ahead of the state’s primary. On Saturday, he endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers in the race. Pensler made the announcement during Donald Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids after being called onto stage by the former president.

