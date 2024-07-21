Austrian police detain dozens of protesters trying to disrupt march by far-right extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Police said Sunday that they detained more than 50 people as they clashed with protesters trying to disrupt a march by hundreds of right-wing extremists in the Austrian capital. The demonstrations on Saturday came as Austria’s political parties gear up for September parliamentary elections expected to see the far-right make significant gains. Anti-fascist groups and left-leaning political parties had called for protests against a demonstration and march by identitarian and other hard-right activists, the Austria Press Agency reported. Social media posts showed marchers in downtown Vienna with a banner calling for “remigration,” a term used to advocate for the mass return of migrants to their countries of origin.

