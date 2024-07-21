Biden’s legacy: Far-reaching accomplishments that didn’t translate into political support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, said Biden’s legacy will include many legislative achievements, but above all, he will be remembered as the president who defeated Donald Trump. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. The 81-year-old Democratic president lost the confidence of supporters in the 90-minute debate with Trump in June, even if pride initially prompted him to override the fears of lawmakers, party elders and donors who were nudging him to drop out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.