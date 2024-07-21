Democrats hail Biden’s decision to not seek reelection as selfless. Republicans urge him to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are hailing President Joe Biden’s historic decision not to seek reelection as putting his country and his party before himself. Republicans are calling on him to resign his presidency as well. They say if he couldn’t run for office, then he’s unable to serve as president. Attention is quickly turning to who should succeed Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Some are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris. But in their initial statements, many Democrats made no mention of Harris. Some Democrats are calling for an open process in selecting their next presidential nominee.

