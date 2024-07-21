Homeland Security secretary names independent panel to review Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has appointed a bipartisan, independent panel to review this month’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Officials said Sunday that the panel members will have extensive law enforcement and security experience to conduct a review of the planning for and actions taken by the Secret Service and other law enforcement. The panel will have 45 days to review the policies and procedures of the Secret Service before, during and after the rally on July 13 where a gunman fired at Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle says she welcomes the review.

