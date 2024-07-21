Nepal’s new prime minister seeks vote of confidence in parliament, secure more than two-third votes

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has secured overwhelming support in parliament with more than two-thirds of members voting in his favor. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli got the support from members of his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), his main coalition partner Nepali Congress and several smaller parties. Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire of the House of Representatives announced that 188 out of a total of 275 members voted in his favor during the vote of confidence motion on Sunday. Oli was named the prime minister of Nepal last week after the previous coalition government collapsed after Oli’s party withdrew their support earlier this month. This is the fourth time that the 72-year-old Oli is serving as prime minister of the Himalayan nation.

