Philippines and China reach a deal to avoid clashes at fiercely disputed South China Sea shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Philippine officials say Manila and Beijing have reached a deal to avoid confrontations at a fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea where recent clashes have sparked fears of larger conflicts that could involve the United States. The deal was forged after a series of meetings between Philippine and Chinese diplomats that aimed to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement at Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, which China also claims. The Philippine officials who confirmed the agreement on Sunday spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a public announcement of the agreed arrangement. Chinese coast guard and other forces have used powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers to prevent food and other supplies from reaching Filipino navy personnel at the shoal.

