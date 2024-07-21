Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for the 3rd time and in style with a victory at time trial
NICE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France for the third time. He celebrated in style with a victory in Sunday’s final stage, a time trial ending in Nice. The 25-year-old Slovenian rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard was second overall behind Pogacar in the standings and Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel was third overall. Pogacar also won the Tour in 2020 and 2021.