UAE orders investigation, trial of Bangladeshi nationals arrested after protesting home government

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates ordered an investigation and an expedited trial of Bangladeshi nationals arrested after protesting against their home government across the Gulf country. The protests came as nationwide demonstrations spread across the South Asian country weeks ago to protest a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. The UAE’s attorney general’s office indicted Saturday the protesters on several charges, including gathering in public to protest “with the intent to incite unrest,” obstructing law enforcement and damaging property, according to the state-owned Emirates News Agency, WAM. Broad laws severely restrict freedom of speech in the UAE.

