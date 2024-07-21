Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele was the player who couldn’t win a major at the start of the year. Now he has two of them. The 30-year-old Californian won the British Open with a masterpiece at Royal Troon. He played bogey-free for a 65 to get his name on the base of that silver claret jug. Schauffele won the PGA Championship in May at Valhalla. He’s the first player since 2015 to win his first two majors in the season. And his victory at Royal Troon gave the Americans a sweep of the four majors for the first time since 1982.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.