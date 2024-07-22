Biden continues to recover from COVID-19, stays out of public view after ending his 2024 campaign

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says President Joe Biden’s “symptoms have almost resolved completely” from COVID-19. The president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day. Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign in a letter posted Sunday on social media. He also announced in a statement on Sunday that he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. The president was last seen in public late Wednesday after arriving at a U.S. air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day. He then motorcaded to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

