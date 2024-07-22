Calls for Maya Rudolph to reprise her Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’ are flooding in on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Maya Rudolph’s “funt,” aka Vice President Kamala Harris, be back on “Saturday Night Live?” Speculation has been running hot since Sunday, when President Joe Biden dropped his election news. But Rudolph, an “SNL” alum, is a busy actor these days. She earned four Emmy nominations last week for three different projects. Rudolph played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle. She won an Emmy for one of her appearances. The 50th season of “SNL” begins Sept. 28. A requests for comment from Rudolph’s representative wasn’t immediately returned Monday, and an NBC spokesperson says discussions of her returning to “SNL” are premature because the show is on hiatus.

