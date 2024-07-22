Competing and parenting: Some athletes are doing double duty at the Olympics

From training and competing to preparing bottles for feedings and changing diapers, some of the Olympians at the Paris Games will be balancing their roles of athletes and parents. There will be some help from organizers this time for athletes in Paris juggling the demands of elite sports with the tasks of parenthood. The International Olympic Committee and Paris organizers set up what they call the first Olympic Village nursery to allow athletes to be closer to their children and have quality time with them during the Games.

