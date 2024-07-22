Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend.

The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to evacuate, with the fire only partially under control as of Monday morning.

The blaze ignited Saturday and grew to about 200 acres (80 hectares), officials said. Helicopters and planes dropped buckets over the flames as ground crews tried to contain the fire on Ensign Peak.

Police officers knocked on doors to warn homeowners after the fire department ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of 40 homes on Sandhurst Drive, north of Dorchester Drive. A voluntary evacuation was ordered Saturday along East Capitol. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage, he said.

Officials said fire crews resumed work early Monday in hopes of gaining ground on the blaze before high temperatures return in the afternoon.