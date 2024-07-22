Man convicted of kidnapping Michigan store manager to steal guns gets 15 years in prison

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for kidnapping the manager of a Michigan big-box store in a scheme to steal more than 100 guns. The Dunham’s Sports manager was handcuffed and blindfolded outside his home last November and forced to reveal how to disarm the store alarm, near Benton Harbor. Dontrell Nance was given consecutive sentences for kidnapping and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Authorities say another man entered the store and hauled the guns out in coolers while Nance stayed with the manager in a car. Federal agents recovered the guns, which they believed would have been sold on the street.

