Rescuers search for dozens missing after flooding and a bridge collapse in China kill at least 25

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are searching for dozens missing after heavy rains caused flash flooding and a bridge collapse in different parts of China, killing at least 25 people. Flash flooding tore through a village in Sichuan province Saturday, and rescuers said 10 people died and they were searching for 29 missing. Days of rain swelled the river that runs through the village, and 40 houses were swept away. In Shaanxi province, vehicles fell into a river when part of a highway bridge collapsed Friday. State media reported at least 15 deaths. The collapse raised more questions about the safety of China’s road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades.

