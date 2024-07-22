Senate Ethics Committee starts review of Sen. Bob Menendez’s conduct following bribery conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to review allegations that Sen. Bob Menendez violated Senate rules. The panel is building towards potential disciplinary actions against the New Jersey Democrat after he was convicted of bribery charges this month. The ethics panel could recommend that Menendez be censured or expelled, which would put maximum pressure on the senator to resign or pave the way for the Senate to hold a vote on his expulsion. It requires a two-thirds vote for the Senate to expel a member. A New Jersey jury this month found Menendez, 70, guilty of accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

