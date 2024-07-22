Thousands in Ukraine attend funeral of former lawmaker and critic of Russia who was killed in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several thousand mourners have attended the funeral for a Ukrainian former lawmaker best known for her campaign to promote the Ukrainian language. Iryna Farion died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant last week. She was laid to rest Monday in the western city of Lviv where she was killed. The 60-year-old was shot on Friday and later died in a hospital. A search is underway for her attacker, who fled the scene. Ukrainian officials are investigating the attack as an assassination. Farion was a member of the Ukrainian parliament between 2012 and 2014.

