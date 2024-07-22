US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has traveled to Haiti to meet leaders of the new transitional government and the Kenyan police who are the vanguard of a U.N.-backed force meant to help curb widespread gang violence. A senior U.S. administration official says Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s one-day visit also seeks to encourage action on the humanitarian crisis and political reform leading to democratic elections in 2026. Gangs have grown in power since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and now are estimated to control up to 80% of the capital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.