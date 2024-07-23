Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept a pay raise. It ends a dispute that canceled hundreds of flights

LONDON (AP) — Pilots at Ireland’s national airline, Aer Lingus, have voted to accept a pay increase that ends a labor dispute that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association backed the 17.75% raise recommended by Ireland’s Labour Court, which intervened in the standoff that began in late June. Some 85% of union members who returned ballots voted in favor of the deal. The union president calls the deal “the greatest pay award seen in 30 years for Aer Lingus pilots.”

