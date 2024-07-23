Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president
Associated Press
Delegates to the Democratic National Convention are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s new presidential candidates. Since President Joe Biden dropped out his reelection bid Sunday, Harris already has amassed support from enough convention delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump. Some delegates surveyed by The Associated Press said they are now more enthusiastic about the presidential campaign. Delegates are to convene next month in Chicago for their convention. Michigan delegate David Coulter said he is fully behind Harris but still was “stunned by how quickly the party has circled around to support her.”