Tarzan at the Olympics: Johnny Weissmuller won 3 gold medals at the 1924 Paris Games

Before there was Michael Phelps or Mark Spitz winning multiple Olympic gold medals in swimming for the United States — there was Tarzan. Yes Tarzan, the fictional literary and film character who was raised by apes in the African jungle. This of course was Johnny Weissmuller, who played Tarzan in the films but was a swimming superstar in France 100 years ago. He won three gold medals at the 1924 Paris Olympics: the 100-meter freestyle, the 400 free, and the 4×200 relay. He also won bronze in water polo in an Olympics that featured many famous names.

