As Olympic hosts, ‘Les Français’ are in the spotlight. Here’s why the French can’t be pigeon-holed

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic Games are putting the French in the spotlight, as the hosts. But who are “les Français” — as they call themselves? Short answer: They don’t fit neatly into any one box. They practically wrote the book on fraternity, liberty and equality but often fall short of their ambitious ideals. They’re fans of “le fast food” but also are among the least overweight populations in Europe. They’re a glorious mix of cultures but one of their national icons is a plucky cartoon character from ancient times. They’re official secular but immensely proud of their world-famous religious architecture. And, yes, they make great wine but no longer guzzle it like they used to.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.