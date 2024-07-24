Japan’s population falls for the 15th year in a row. Births hit a record low, deaths a record high

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s total population has marked the 15th straight year of decline. That’s according to newly released government data. The population dropped by more than a half-million people as the population ages and births remain low. Births in Japan hit a record low last year, and deaths were a record high. Japan’s population was 124.9 million as of Jan. 1. Surveys show that younger Japanese are increasingly reluctant to marry or have children. The new data also shows an 11% increase in foreign residents. Their population has surpassed 3 million for the first time.

