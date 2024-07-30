A New York state police recruit is charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week. State police say the 22-year-old was at an upstate training academy on July 23 when he told troopers he wanted to drop out of the academy and leave. They say a trooper was helping to make arrangements for the recruit to leave when the recruit lunged at the trooper tried to grab the trooper’s gun out of its holster. A message seeking comment was sent to the recruit’s attorney on Tuesday.