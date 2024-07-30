Bingham County deputy resigns after being charged with causing deadly accident

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bingham County Sheriff Deputy involved in a car crash has resigned following an investigation into the accident.

Stephanie Grisham is accused causing the accident that killed 80-year-old Robert Beal.

The accident happened on February 1, 2024, in the area of 1100 East 600 North in Bingham County. Beal's wife was also severely injured in the crash.

Investigators said the deputy was texting while driving.

Grisham is charged with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

The charge is punishable up to 1-year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Her next court appearance is August 12th in Bingham County.

Idaho State Police investigated the accident. The courts assigned the Madison County Prosecutor's Office to act as a Special Prosecutor in the case.