Hugo Chavez statues targeted across Venezuela in post-election unrest

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Anti-government activists across Venezuela are toppling giant statues of Hugo Chávez to express their anger over the alleged stealing of elections by the late president’s handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro. A video provided to AP shows one such monument being torn down in the seaside city of La Guaira. A protester told AP that the statue was then dragged by motorcycles across the plaza before being set on fire. This isn’t the first time monuments honoring El Comandante have been attacked. But the simultaneous nature and high number of attacks underscores the depth of anger many Venezuelans feel after Maduro was declared winner in Sunday’s presidential election. The opposition says its candidate more than doubled the incumbent’s vote count.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.