Inmate advocates describe suffocating heat in Texas prisons as they plea for air conditioning

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Advocates for Texas prison inmates are asking a federal judge to declare the state’s lack of air conditioning in most facilities as unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment. Attorneys at a multi-day hearing are seeking to force the state to provide more AC. On Tuesday, a person formerly incarcerated in the state described conditions as so hot it would force inmates to cool off by splashing toilet water on themselves. Some even faked suicide attempts to get to cooler medical areas. Texas prisons hold more than 130,000 people but only about a third of the 100 facilities have full AC. The rest have partial or no air conditioning.

