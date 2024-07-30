Release is imminent for Missouri man behind bars, days after a judge overturned murder conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man whose 1991 murder conviction was overturned earlier this month appears to be on the verge of release following a lengthy legal battle with the state’s attorney general. Christopher Dunn has spent 34 years behind bars for a 1990 killing in St. Louis. Nine days ago a circuit judge tossed out Dunn’s conviction, but Attorney General Andrew Bailey appealed. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a ruling stating that the St. Louis circuit attorney needed to confirm it had no plans to retry Dunn before he could be freed. Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore immediately did so.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.