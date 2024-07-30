Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks
AP Airlines Writer
Spirit Airlines is about to roll out tickets that include perks like free snacks and no fee for checking a bag. It’s quite a reversal for the airline known for low base fares but lots of fees. Spirit said Tuesday it will offer several new packages that bundle popular options like priority check-in and a roomier seat. CEO Ted Christie says the changes are taking low-fare travel to new heights, but they also expose the weaknesses in Spirit’s longtime business model. The airline has lost nearly $2.4 billion since the start of 2020.