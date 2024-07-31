US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency

SAN DIEGO (AP) — United States-Mexico border arrests during July have plummeted to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, raising prospects a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon. The Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants 57,000 times during the month, down 30% from June and the lowest tally since September 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slowed movement across borders. Two Customs and Border Protection officials provided numbers to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the numbers hadn’t been publicly disclosed. San Diego was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in July, followed by Tucson, Arizona. The Department of Homeland Security says arrests have dropped 55% since asylum restrictions took effect.

