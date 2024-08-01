Don’t panic! Taylor Swift warns fans to expect sirens for WWII anniversary in Warsaw before concert

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Taylor Swift is telling fans traveling to her first concert in Warsaw this week to not panic when they hear sirens. Those sirens will wail Thursday at 5 p.m. to honor a key World War II anniversary. Across the Polish capital observances are being held to mark 80 years since the start of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, which was a 63-day revolt by Polish insurgents and civilians after five years of brutal Nazi German occupation. The entire city stops and alarm sirens sound every Aug. 1 at the exact time when the ill-fated revolt was launched.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.