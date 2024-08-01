In Mexico City, women water harvesters help make up for drought and dicey public water system

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Driven by prolonged drought and inconsistent public water delivery, some Mexico City residents are changing the way they get water. In low-income areas like Iztapalapa – Mexico City’s most populous borough – a group of women water harvesters works to keep existing systems functioning while also educating residents on how to maintain their harvesting system. That includes brainstorming their own designs and providing residents with low-cost options for additional materials. The need to do so underscores that drought and climate change continue to hit the most vulnerable people the hardest.

