Israel says it has confirmed Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a July strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. Israel targeted Deif in a July 13 strike that hit a compound on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, but there had been no immediate confirmation Deif was killed. Hamas, which has denied Deif was killed, did not immediately comment on the Israeli confirmation on Thursday. More than 90 other people, including displaced civilians in nearby tents, were killed in the strike, Gaza health officials said at the time.

