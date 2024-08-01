Montenegro court approves extradition of cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon to native South Korea

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A Montenegrin appeals court has upheld a ruling by a lower court to hand over a South Korean mogul known as “the cryptocurrency king” to his native country. The move marks yet another twist in a months-long legal saga in the case of Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs founder who was arrested in Montenegro last year. Both South Korea and the U.S. had requested his extradition from Montenegro. Various Montenegrin courts in the past months have brought and overturned multiple decisions to extradite Kwon to U.S. or South Korea. The Appeals Court said on Thursday its decision is now legally binding. It was not immediately clear when Kwon could be extradited.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.