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Idaho Secretary of State: Sample Ballots now available for Idaho’s May 19 Primary

VoteIdaho.com
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Published 4:46 PM

IDAHO — Ahead of the Idaho primary election on Tuesday, May 19, personalized sample ballots are now available for all registered voters at VoteIdaho.gov.

Sample ballots list all candidate races and measures that will appear on a voter’s specific ballot, so voters can make informed decisions before casting their ballot. In Idaho’s primary election, a voter’s party affiliation determines which ballot they are eligible to receive.

“With the May primary election approaching, I encourage Idaho voters to review their sample ballot and take advantage of the resources available at VoteIdaho.gov,” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane. “Taking a few minutes now to make a plan can help ensure a smooth and confident voting experience on May 19.”

Voters can access a personalized sample ballot in three easy steps:

  1. Click “Find Your Sample Ballot”
  2. Enter your voter information
  3. View, save, or print your sample ballot

Notable Upcoming Dates

  • Monday, April 27-May 15: Early Voting (Early voting schedule & availability varies by county. Check with your county clerk for details.)
  • Friday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m.: Deadline to request an absentee ballot and to preregister to vote
    • Note: Eligible voters may register on Election Day
  • Tuesday, May 19: Election Day & deadline for absentee ballots to be received by county clerks. Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Learn more about the upcoming election and access information on voting in Idaho at VoteIdaho.gov.

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