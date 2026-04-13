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Honduran national sentenced to Decades in prison for lewd conduct with a child

Bonneville County Prosecutor
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Published 5:59 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 53-year-old Honduran man could spend close to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a seven-year-old Idaho Falls girl.

Jose Everado Vidal Leonor, a Honduran national, was sentenced to 26 years in prison with no eligibility for parole for 8 years for Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2025. According to court documents, the victim’s family had left her home alone with Leonor. The assault was interrupted by two witnesses who returned to the home. The first witness reportedly opened a bedroom door and caught Leonor in the act, while a second witness told police they saw Leonor naked on top of the child.

Leonore was originally charged with one count of rape involving a victim under 16 and a perpetrator over 18.

On October 6, Leonor entered an Alford plea, pleading guilty in light of the evidence while still maintaining his innocence. In exchange, the original rape charge was reduced to lewd conduct.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal confirmed that Leonor is currently subject to a federal immigration detainer, meaning upon his eventual release from state custody, he will be transferred to federal authorities for potential deportation proceedings.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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